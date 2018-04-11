Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.97) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON BMY traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 183 ($2.59). 23,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 192 ($2.71).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

