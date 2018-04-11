Blox Price Hits $0.0366 on Exchanges (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Blox has a total market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blox token can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, Blox has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00793426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014416 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00174846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Blox

Blox’s launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,023,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is www.coindash.io.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, Mercatox and Gatecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

