Blox Price Reaches $0.0365 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blox has a market cap of $23.99 million and $1.05 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BigONE, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00787037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173397 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Blox

Blox’s launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,023,039 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is www.coindash.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance and BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

