Blucora (BCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.23 price target on the information services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Blucora’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

BCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blucora from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:BCOR remained flat at $$24.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1,128.06, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.12. Blucora has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.99 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John S. Clendening sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $715,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,041,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 77,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,891,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,842. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 541,900 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Blucora by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 49,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,460 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,486,000. Finally, Harvest Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 516,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

