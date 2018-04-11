BLUE Price Up 91.3% This Week (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. BLUE has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $36,694.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLUE has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLUE token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00787415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00173172 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00065200 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BLUE Token Profile

BLUE’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. BLUE’s official website is www.etherblue.org. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

