iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd accounts for approximately 1.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 559.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 45,844 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 80,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd stock remained flat at $$37.30 during trading on Wednesday. 1,315,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,592. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

