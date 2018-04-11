BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,524 Valmont Industries (VMI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,561,000 after buying an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,909,000 after buying an additional 98,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 334,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after buying an additional 71,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 299,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.75.

Shares of VMI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,312. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $3,161.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $714.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

