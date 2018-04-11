BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $278,000 in HFF, Inc. (HF) Stock

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HF. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in HFF during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HFF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HFF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,480,000 after purchasing an additional 211,088 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in HFF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in HFF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HF shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on HFF in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities downgraded HFF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HFF in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE HF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 219,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,381. HFF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $1,794.60, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.92.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $185.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.80 million. HFF had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.58%. equities research analysts predict that HFF, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Tepedino sold 5,808 shares of HFF stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $265,948.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,187,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Fowler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $729,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,998. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About HFF

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

