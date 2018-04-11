BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,215 InterDigital (IDCC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. 199,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,559. InterDigital has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2,631.68, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.93.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.60. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

