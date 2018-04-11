BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $265,000 in Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Stock

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 1,854.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 321,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of Antero Midstream GP stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $1,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Antero Midstream GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Antero Midstream GP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

AMGP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 541,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,766. Antero Midstream GP LP has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,897.11 and a PE ratio of 530.00.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.76 million. research analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-purchases-shares-of-13459-antero-midstream-gp-lp-amgp-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.