BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 6,991 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 23,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray set a $32.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTCT remained flat at $$27.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,321.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.36 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

