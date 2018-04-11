BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,475 Avnet (AVT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Avnet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Avnet by 262.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 553,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Avnet by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVT. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

AVT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 680,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $4,894.97, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Avnet had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $600,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $61,452.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

