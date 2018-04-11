Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 296,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,889. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3,974.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.16). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 691.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $2,197,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,974,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 5,492 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $549,694.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,020.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,567 shares of company stock worth $7,651,106. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

