BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) a $19.00 Price Target

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) has been given a $19.00 price objective by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:XOG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 764,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1,918.83, a P/E ratio of 413.00 and a beta of 1.16. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.51 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,009,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 725,366 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 7,321,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,768,000 after purchasing an additional 885,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,327,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,782 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/bmo-capital-markets-analysts-give-extraction-oil-gas-xog-a-19-00-price-target.html.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.