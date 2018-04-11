Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

FOE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Ferro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Ferro stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 45,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,443. Ferro has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,960.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ferro had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $377.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $288,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 180,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

