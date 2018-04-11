Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $125.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS restated a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.73.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.24. 279,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,740.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $121.30.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $773,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,220.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 24,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $2,689,813.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,545,548. Insiders own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 255,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $8,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 128,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 117,798 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

