BMO Capital Markets Increases MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Price Target to $104.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Stephens set a $114.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

MSM opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $5,179.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.42 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 7.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 10th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $165,942.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $1,125,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,521.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,437 shares of company stock worth $74,083,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

