BNP Paribas (BNP) Receives €70.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.73 ($87.31).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase set a €69.00 ($85.19) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

EPA:BNP traded up €0.64 ($0.79) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €62.45 ($77.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,560,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($70.67) and a one year high of €69.17 ($85.40).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

