Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) Earns Media Impact Rating of -0.02

Headlines about Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.2560994156028 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

NYSE:BWP opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,568.04, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

