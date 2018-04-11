Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$37.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$47.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$44.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.11.

BEI.UN traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

