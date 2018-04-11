Bodhi (BOT) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Bodhi has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bodhi has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Bodhi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004233 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, EXX, Allcoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00790855 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014613 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00065119 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bodhi Token Profile

Bodhi’s launch date was August 8th, 2016. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke. Bodhi’s official website is www.bodhi.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArkDAO is a decentalized application built on Ethereum where users can list newly created cryptocurrencies for a 1 ETH antispam fee, and where the community can easy find them in real time manually, or via smart contract. ARK is the first Collaborative Market – A group of microeconomical actors joining together to offer a service to the public, all ruled by a trustless smart contract. When someone lists a new coin, the fee will be paid to one of the BOT holders. A trustless multiplexer pointer then redirects the next user to another bot randomly, until all the all BOTs have received been “used” and the cycle restarts. “

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, BigONE, Gate.io and Lbank. It is not possible to buy Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bodhi using one of the exchanges listed above.

