Bodhi (BOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.66 Million

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Bodhi has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Bodhi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank, Allcoin, BigONE and EXX. Bodhi has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $2.55 million worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00788110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014385 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00173007 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bodhi Token Profile

Bodhi’s genesis date was August 8th, 2016. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke. Bodhi’s official website is www.bodhi.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArkDAO is a decentalized application built on Ethereum where users can list newly created cryptocurrencies for a 1 ETH antispam fee, and where the community can easy find them in real time manually, or via smart contract. ARK is the first Collaborative Market – A group of microeconomical actors joining together to offer a service to the public, all ruled by a trustless smart contract. When someone lists a new coin, the fee will be paid to one of the BOT holders. A trustless multiplexer pointer then redirects the next user to another bot randomly, until all the all BOTs have received been “used” and the cycle restarts. “

Buying and Selling Bodhi

Bodhi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin, Lbank and BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase Bodhi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bodhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bodhi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.