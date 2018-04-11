BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Bofi Holding is the holding company for Bank of Internet USA, a consumer-focused, nationwide savings bank operating primarily through the Internet from a single location in San Diego, California. They provide a variety of consumer banking services, focusing primarily on gathering retail deposits over the Internet and originating and purchasing multifamily and single family loans for investment. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut BofI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised BofI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BofI in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. BofI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

BOFI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,999. The firm has a market cap of $2,513.73, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.36. BofI has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. BofI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that BofI will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other BofI news, Director James John Court sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $362,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BofI by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BofI by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BofI by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BofI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BofI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

