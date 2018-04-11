Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Bojangles, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. Bojangles’, Inc. is based in North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOJA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

BOJA opened at $14.10 on Monday. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $513.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOJA. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,842,000. Price Michael F acquired a new stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the fourth quarter worth about $5,546,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 390,547 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits during the fourth quarter worth about $3,221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 992.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

