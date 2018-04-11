Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

BCEI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,306. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $544.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mangrove Partners raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,993,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 354,959 shares in the last quarter. Farmstead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 458,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

