BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

News headlines about BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BorgWarner earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.3544310655082 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE BWA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,044. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,858.07, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/borgwarner-bwa-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-21-updated.html.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.