BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,794.90, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.80. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

