BorgWarner (BWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BorgWarner has been introducing new products and collaborates with other companies to showcase its products. In March, the company launched its Electro-Mechanical On-Demand transfer case that will cater different vehicle types, ranging from heavy-duty pickup trucks to small sport utility vehicles. Further, to expand its product offerings it also acquires businesses. In Nov 2017, it acquired Sevcon that offers electrification technologies for vehicles enabling it to widen its electronics capabilities for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Also, a strong balance sheet and ample cash flow help the company to return capital to its shareholders and undertake new acquisitions. Moreover, over a month, BorgWarner’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.54 to $58.22 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

BWA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,858.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in BorgWarner by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,064 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

