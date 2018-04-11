B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Issues Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

