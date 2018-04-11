David A. Pierce Sells 5,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,823.80, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

