Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading diversified owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,582.25, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.87. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $590.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 99,077 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $3,538,039.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,553.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,528 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $265,211.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,844.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,294 shares of company stock worth $11,448,808. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,566,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,959,000 after buying an additional 1,181,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 750,610 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 706,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 484,247 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,249.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 386,600 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 934,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 258,775 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

