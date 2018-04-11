BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in BP by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 832.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,636. The company has a market cap of $137,880.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BP plc has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $44.62.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. BP’s payout ratio is 126.60%.

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

