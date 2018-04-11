Brady Co. (BRC) Position Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Brady worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,889.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $287.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $849,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

