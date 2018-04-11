Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,706 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,305,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,946,000 after buying an additional 344,601 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,174,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,119,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,114,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,141,000 after purchasing an additional 489,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. 389,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,792. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,919.46, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.19 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $417,824.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $375,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,163.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,787 shares of company stock worth $5,265,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

