Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Opus Bank (OPB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Opus Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,867,000 after buying an additional 216,891 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 812,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after buying an additional 169,903 shares during the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 70.7% during the third quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 184,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 76,451 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,333,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.16, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.94. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPB. Hovde Group set a $30.00 price objective on Opus Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Opus Bank (OPB)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-invests-2-94-million-in-opus-bank-opb-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.