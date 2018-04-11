Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Navigators Group worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,806,000 after acquiring an additional 87,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,449,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,001,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,776,000 after acquiring an additional 228,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Carl L. Bach III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $113,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,240. The company has a market cap of $1,678.68, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Navigators Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Navigators Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Navigators Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAVG shares. Sandler O’Neill cut Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

