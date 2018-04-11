Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $14.75 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3,882.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,550 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 111.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 47.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 350.0% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Morningstar set a $41.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $227,751.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

