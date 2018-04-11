Breakout Stake (BRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.53 Million

Breakout Stake (CURRENCY:BRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Breakout Stake has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $5,916.00 worth of Breakout Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Breakout Stake coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00010475 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Breakout Stake has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00204480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000930 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001001 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Breakout Stake Profile

Breakout Stake (BRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2016. Breakout Stake’s total supply is 6,268,082 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout Stake is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Breakout Stake is www.breakoutcoin.com. Breakout Stake’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is a gambling focused cryptocurrency ecosystem with minute transaction fees. The Breakout Chain payment system supports several first class currencies, each with different properties. This type of currency system is brand new and is termed a “Multicurrency”. Every first class currency has the full support of bitcoin technology. The most important currencies in the Breakout Chain ledger are Breakout Coin, Breakout Stake, and Sister Coin. Breakout Stake (BRX) owners have the right to validate blocks of Breakout Chain ledger entries. For each block, the validator is permitted to claim a reward for performing the validation. “

Breakout Stake Coin Trading

Breakout Stake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to purchase Breakout Stake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout Stake must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout Stake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Breakout Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Breakout Stake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.