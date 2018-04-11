Plantronics (PLT) Director Sells $30,450.00 in Stock

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Director Brian S. Dexheimer sold 500 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PLT opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,979.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $61.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.17 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

