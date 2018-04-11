Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,170 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 3.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,505,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,698,588,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,764,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,528,796,000 after buying an additional 141,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 84.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,603,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,045,870,000 after buying an additional 4,399,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,468,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,135,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,948,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $865,659,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.70.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $101,325.24, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

