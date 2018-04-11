Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Share Price

Media coverage about Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Briggs & Stratton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 43.4754724071625 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BGG opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $873.68, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Several research firms have commented on BGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Briggs & Stratton to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $121,995.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 26,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $610,381.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,443.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

