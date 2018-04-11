Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) is one of 56 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Brinker International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.10% -30.98% 11.56% Brinker International Competitors 3.39% -3.68% 5.01%

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.15 billion $150.82 million 11.95 Brinker International Competitors $1.91 billion $185.15 million 18.59

Brinker International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brinker International pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 50.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brinker International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Brinker International is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brinker International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 11 5 0 2.31 Brinker International Competitors 524 2630 2958 120 2.43

Brinker International presently has a consensus price target of $41.09, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 8.69%. Given Brinker International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brinker International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brinker International rivals beat Brinker International on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc. is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa. Maggiano’s is a full-service, casual dining Italian restaurant brand. Its Maggiano’s restaurants feature individual and family-style menus, and its restaurants also has banquet facilities designed to host party business or social events. The Company owns, operates or franchises restaurants, which include approximately 1,650 restaurants in the United States, over 30 countries and approximately two territories outside of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.