Flowserve (FLS) Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Flowserve worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,348,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,713,000 after buying an additional 139,724 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,873,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9,083.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,158,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,637 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,591,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,029,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FLS opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,683.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

