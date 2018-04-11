BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,894,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,804,000 after buying an additional 2,294,315 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,542,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,301,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,170,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,690,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,123,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 44.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,102,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,125 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15,559.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.64. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1397 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.30 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-2-30-million-stake-in-pembina-pipeline-pba-updated.html.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, Midstream, and Veresen. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.