BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,000 Shares of Davita Inc (DVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,810 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 5,292.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,873,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth about $52,339,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Davita by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James K. Hilger sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $282,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,588.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Davita and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.30.

DVA stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,424.14, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Davita had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

