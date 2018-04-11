BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in Invitation Homes (INVH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $329.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

