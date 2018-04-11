BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146,607 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 100,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 259,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 213,420 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,525.60, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,584,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,539,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $486,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,400 shares of company stock worth $4,809,327.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

