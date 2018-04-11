Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kellogg’s were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg’s by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,334 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg’s by 6,576.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,475,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,240,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,686,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,638,000 after purchasing an additional 723,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $12,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Banati sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $188,072.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 623,763 shares of company stock valued at $42,787,777. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg’s has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $22,210.90, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Kellogg’s had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 70.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg’s will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg’s from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Kellogg’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg’s from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg’s from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.65.

Kellogg’s Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

