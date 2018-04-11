Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media stories about Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brixmor Property Group earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9377783803437 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

BRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 560,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,546.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $22.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Citigroup raised Brixmor Property Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Horgan purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,769 shares in the company, valued at $937,768.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $195,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

