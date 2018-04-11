Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv Inc. (ALV) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of Autoliv (NYSE ALV) traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 561,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,539. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $96.08 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12,604.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $40,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,646,000 after acquiring an additional 52,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autoliv by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,986,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 729,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Autoliv by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 129,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc is a supplier of automotive safety systems with a range of product offerings, including passive safety systems and active safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. The Passive safety products include modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems and child seats, and components for such systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

